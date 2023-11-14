Advertise With Us

Add sweet treats to your Thanksgiving table

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Thanksgiving is all about the turkey, but what about dessert?

If you’re not the most crafty or creative when it comes to baking, Bake N’ Cakes will make the process easier for you.

From decorative cookies, muffins, cakes and of course pies, you can easily call in and make an order to pick up prior to your dinner.

They are not only delicious, but they are decorated for the holiday season.

Jeff will ensure you don’t have to attend Thanksgiving empty handed!

For more information, visit https://bakencakes.com/.

