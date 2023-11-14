8-year-old hit by car after trying to catch the bus in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A child was hit by a car trying to catch the bus Tuesday morning.

According to the Lansing Fire Department, an 8-year-old was trying to catch the bus at the intersection of Hickory and Holmes on Nov. 14 at around 7 a.m. when the child was hit by a car traveling at a low speed.

Officials at the scene confirmed with News 10 that there were no major injuries. The 8-year-old was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

Officials said the driver stayed at the scene.

