8-year-old hit by car after trying to catch the bus in Lansing

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A child was hit by a car trying to catch the bus Tuesday morning.

According to the Lansing Fire Department, an 8-year-old was trying to catch the bus at the intersection of Hickory and Holmes on Nov. 14 at around 7 a.m. when the child was hit by a car traveling at a low speed.

Officials at the scene confirmed with News 10 that there were no major injuries. The 8-year-old was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

Officials said the driver stayed at the scene.

