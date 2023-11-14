Advertise With Us

2024 Champions Classic Finds New Home

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2024 Champions Classic college basketball doubleheader will be played in Atlanta for the first time. The event began in 2011 and has been played in either Chicago or Indianapolis. The date is November 12th. Michigan State will face Kansas and Duke plays Kentucky with times to be announced.

