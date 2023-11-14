2024 Champions Classic Finds New Home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2024 Champions Classic college basketball doubleheader will be played in Atlanta for the first time. The event began in 2011 and has been played in either Chicago or Indianapolis. The date is November 12th. Michigan State will face Kansas and Duke plays Kentucky with times to be announced.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.