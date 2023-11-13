Advertise With Us

WEATHER EXTRA: Sunshine starts the week

We keep the sunshine going across the area on Monday and First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you liked the weather on Sunday, you are going to enjoy the next few days. We keep the sunshine going across the area on Monday and First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 13, 2023

  • Average High: 48º Average Low 33º
  • Lansing Record High: 75° 1879
  • Lansing Record Low: 1° 1873
  • Jackson Record High: 70º 1989
  • Jackson Record Low: 4º 2019

