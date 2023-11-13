Advertise With Us

Toxic chemicals turning up in wells near Michigan footwear headquarters

(Unsplash)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — Tests show toxic chemicals in wells near the headquarters of a western Michigan shoe manufacturer, years after the company dredged and transferred river sediment from a leather-processing tannery.

There is no dispute Wolverine Worldwide used a 3M Co. waterproofing product that contained PFAS, known as “forever chemicals,” and has settled lawsuits over land and well contamination in the Rockford area, north of Grand Rapids.

But now there’s a new development: at least 27 properties have contaminated wells in Courtland Township near company headquarters in Rockford, MLive.com reported.

“It’s early on and we’re still kind of waiting to figure out what the extent is and what the best action to take is,” said Matt McCannon, the township’s elected supervisor. “We have avoided it up until now.”

Wolverine posted a statement online last week, saying it had state approval to “occasionally dredge sediment from the Rogue River in front of our former tannery to ensure proper operation of the water intake pipes.”

The sediment was then placed at headquarters property in the 1980s and early 2000s, Wolverine said.

“We are actively working to identify and delineate the sediment, and will coordinate with EGLE to determine any next steps,” Wolverine said, referring to state regulators.

The well at Janet Washburn’s home greatly exceeds the state’s threshold for risky chemicals. She said she has had kidney cancer and other health problems.

“We’ve always eaten right. We don’t drink, we don’t smoke, and I used to say to my husband, ‘How can we be so medically challenged when we take good care of ourselves?’” said Washburn, who is in her 70s and has lived in her home for 46 years.

The Kent County health department is giving affected residents a kitchen water filter.

PFAS were used to make Scotchgard, a 3M waterproofing product used by Wolverine, which has a number of brands, including Hush Puppies, Merrell, Keds, Saucony and Chaco.

In 2019, Michigan authorities announced a $69.5 million deal with Wolverine that included an extension of public water to areas in northern Kent County where PFAS-laced sludge was dumped. Wolverine said Minnesota-based 3M was covering much of that agreement.

Three years later, in 2022, there was a separate $54 million settlement involving 3M, Wolverine and owners of 1,700 properties in the county.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA High School Football Semifinal Pairings, Locations Announced
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
Car crash closes Cedar St., Edgewood Blvd. intersection in Lansing
WILX Friday Night Frenzy
November 11, 2023- MHSAA Football Regional Final Highlights

Latest News

Endeavor House Ministries holds annual fundraiser
Endeavor House Ministries benefit
People gather at grand opening of new MSU art space
People gather at grand opening of new MSU art space
East Lansing Public Library welcomes international students and their families
East Lansing Public Library welcomes international students and their families
Final horse show hosted at the MSU Pavilion for the season
Final horse show hosted at the MSU Pavilion for the season
Organists from Mid-Michigan play at AGO GLC recital in Lansing
Organists from Mid-Michigan play at AGO GLC recital in Lansing