Stretch of Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing closes for construction

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing crews are closing Lake Lansing Road Monday morning between Porter and Gibson Avenues.

Officials said the closure is necessary so crews can replace the pavement over a utility repair. While this section of Lake Lansing is closed, traffic will be detoured to Hagadorn Road, Saginaw Highway and Abbot Road.

The closure is expected to last until Friday, Nov. 17.

