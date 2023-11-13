Spartans Underdogs For Indiana Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State is a 4 1/2 point underdog for its final road game this Saturday at Indiana. Both teams have 3-7 records. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network with kick off at noon. Indiana rallied to win last year’s game in East Lansing 39-31 in double overtime. Michigan State coach Harlon Barnett said Monday Katin Houser will start at quarterback this game and the finale against Penn State November 24th at Ford Field.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.