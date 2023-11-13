Advertise With Us

Spartans Underdogs For Indiana Game

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State is a 4 1/2 point underdog for its final road game this Saturday at Indiana. Both teams have 3-7 records. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network with kick off at noon. Indiana rallied to win last year’s game in East Lansing 39-31 in double overtime. Michigan State coach Harlon Barnett said Monday Katin Houser will start at quarterback this game and the finale against Penn State November 24th at Ford Field.

