Sexton Appoints New Boys Basketball Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Sexton High School has promoted assistant Deleon Dearing to boys head basketball coach with practice beginning for boys teams across the state Monday. Dearing replaces positions with former head coach Dale Beard who will now assist. Beard will work more within the school to fill his available time. Beard is a former teammate of Earvin “Magic” Johnson on the Lansing Everett High School state championship team of 1977.

