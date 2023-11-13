Advertise With Us

Sen. Stabenow, Peters announce USDA purchase of apples from Michigan farmers

(WLUC)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lawmakers from Michigan announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will buy $60 million in fresh apples and $40 million in processed apples from Michigan farmers.

U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters announced that these apples will then be distributed to food banks, school meal programs, and other programs across the country. The state is the third largest producer of apples with 14.9 million apple trees covering 34,500 acres of farms.

The two Michigan Senators urged the USDA to buy from Michigan farmers to help farmers with their surpluses of apples from 2022 and 2023.

“Michigan farmers are the best in the world! We are one of the most agriculturally diverse states and one of the nation’s largest producers of apples. Because record-breaking crops and a significant surplus of apples is threatening to destabilize the market for farmers on orchards across Michigan, I urged the USDA to buy the apples they need from Michigan farmers. This will help our Michigan farmers and provide healthy, Michigan-grown apples to food programs across the country. That’s a win-win,” said Senator Stabenow.

This announcement followed a letter from Stabenow and Peters which urged the USDA to support apple growers through a Section 32 purchase.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA High School Football Semifinal Pairings, Locations Announced
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
Car crash closes Cedar St., Edgewood Blvd. intersection in Lansing
WILX Friday Night Frenzy
November 11, 2023- MHSAA Football Regional Final Highlights

Latest News

East Lansing Public Library welcomes international students and their families
East Lansing Public Library welcomes international students and their families
Final horse show hosted at the MSU Pavilion for the season
Final horse show hosted at the MSU Pavilion for the season
Organists from Mid-Michigan play at AGO GLC recital in Lansing
Organists from Mid-Michigan play at AGO GLC recital in Lansing
Celebrating a Michigan artist at ‘Mathematics before AI Art’ exhibit in Lansing
Celebrating a Michigan artist at ‘Mathematics before AI Art’ exhibit in Lansing
Couple honored for dedication to Dewitt High School Band Boosters Program
Couple honored for dedication to Dewitt High School Band Boosters Program