Police searching for suspects in Calhoun County vandalism

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WILX) - Many homes and cars were vandalized overnight Saturday and Sunday in Calhoun County.

On Sunday, Nov. 12 at 8:25 a.m., officials from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to Upton Park in Springfield for malicious destruction of property. The vandalism included suspected gang signs, profanity, and swastikas.

Officials said the items that were spray-painted on were cars, homes, street signs, and park benches.

Items have been found that will help officials in their investigation and help identify any suspects.

Police said anyone in the area who may have witnessed anything, or have video surveillance or further information, is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.