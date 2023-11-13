Advertise With Us

Police searching for suspects in Calhoun County vandalism

(Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WILX) - Many homes and cars were vandalized overnight Saturday and Sunday in Calhoun County.

On Sunday, Nov. 12 at 8:25 a.m., officials from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to Upton Park in Springfield for malicious destruction of property. The vandalism included suspected gang signs, profanity, and swastikas.

Officials said the items that were spray-painted on were cars, homes, street signs, and park benches.

Items have been found that will help officials in their investigation and help identify any suspects.

Police said anyone in the area who may have witnessed anything, or have video surveillance or further information, is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

