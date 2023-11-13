People gather at grand opening of new MSU art space

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A grand opening took place Friday night for the new and innovative art area inside MSU’s Broad Art Museum.

The Center for Object Research and Engagement, called “CORE”, encouraged visitors to experience art using their senses. There are three sensory stations, from 3D-printed replicas to scent jars. People can engage with works of art using touch, smell, and other senses.

There is a wide range of art on hand that spans five thousand years of history.

Rachel Winter, Assistant Curator at MSU Broad Art Museum, said, “The collection is at the CORE of everything that we do. So, now you can see and engage with the collection whenever you want. And, the collection is always growing. And, we’re excited to feature new works for our audiences.”

The “CORE” is located on the lower level of MSU’s Broad Art Museum.

