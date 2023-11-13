Advertise With Us

People gather at grand opening of new MSU art space

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A grand opening took place Friday night for the new and innovative art area inside MSU’s Broad Art Museum.

The Center for Object Research and Engagement, called “CORE”, encouraged visitors to experience art using their senses. There are three sensory stations, from 3D-printed replicas to scent jars. People can engage with works of art using touch, smell, and other senses.

There is a wide range of art on hand that spans five thousand years of history.

Rachel Winter, Assistant Curator at MSU Broad Art Museum, said, “The collection is at the CORE of everything that we do. So, now you can see and engage with the collection whenever you want. And, the collection is always growing. And, we’re excited to feature new works for our audiences.”

The “CORE” is located on the lower level of MSU’s Broad Art Museum.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA High School Football Semifinal Pairings, Locations Announced
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
Car crash closes Cedar St., Edgewood Blvd. intersection in Lansing
WILX Friday Night Frenzy
November 11, 2023- MHSAA Football Regional Final Highlights

Latest News

Endeavor House Ministries holds annual fundraiser
Endeavor House Ministries benefit
People gather at grand opening of new MSU art space
People gather at grand opening of new MSU art space
East Lansing Public Library welcomes international students and their families
East Lansing Public Library welcomes international students and their families
Final horse show hosted at the MSU Pavilion for the season
Final horse show hosted at the MSU Pavilion for the season
Organists from Mid-Michigan play at AGO GLC recital in Lansing
Organists from Mid-Michigan play at AGO GLC recital in Lansing