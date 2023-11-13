Organization packing Christmas gifts for children in need worldwide

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Local volunteers are packing gifts for children around the world ahead of Christmas. They’re filling shoeboxes with everything from toys and school supplies to hygiene products.

The program is called Operation Christmas Child, and it’s been around for 30 years. Over 200 million shoebox gifts have been collected for children in over 170 countries and territories.

The shoeboxes are sent to kids in war, poverty, orphanages and hospitals—children who have not had much hope or joy in their lives.

The way the project works is you pick a boy or girl to shop for, and volunteers will send it to a child in need. All they ask is for a $10 donation for shipping.

“These shoeboxes go to over 100 different countries each year, and we affect those children’s lives. This is a way of spreading who God is and bringing other people to Christ,” said Chris Kelp, the team leader of Operation Christmas Child.

Monday, Nov. 13, marks the start of National Collection Week at over 4,500 locations nationwide. Volunteers in Jackson are starting a week of collections on Monday through Nov. 20.

“We’ve sent over 200 million shoe boxes to over 100 countries to children who are in war, poverty, orphanages, hospitals to kids who haven’t had any hope or joy in their life, especially recently with everything going on around the world and we do it to help share the love of Jesus Christ with them,” said Christina Callender with Operation Christmas Child.

Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children worldwide.

If you want to get involved with the project and volunteer or are looking for a place to drop off a shoebox, visit the organization’s website.

