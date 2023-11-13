Advertise With Us

Organists from Mid-Michigan play at AGO GLC recital in Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday afternoon, people were treated to the sounds of organ music in Lansing that will benefit those looking to learn how to play the organ.

For an hour, the Greater Lansing Chapter of the American Guild of Organists presented a members’ recital. The recital is meant to benefit the guild’s new organists’ scholarships.

John Horak, the event music director, said, “This recital is made up of four scholarship winners who’ve received scholarships for studying the organ. And we also, with the audience, are asking for donations to continue this. As there’s such a great need in our churches and concert venues for organists.”

The organ the musicians performed on is a 31-rank organ with a recently added horizontal trumpet. All featured organists are from Mid-Michigan.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA High School Football Semifinal Pairings, Locations Announced
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
Car crash closes Cedar St., Edgewood Blvd. intersection in Lansing
WILX Friday Night Frenzy
November 11, 2023- MHSAA Football Regional Final Highlights

Latest News

East Lansing Public Library welcomes international students and their families
East Lansing Public Library welcomes international students and their families
Final horse show hosted at the MSU Pavilion for the season
Final horse show hosted at the MSU Pavilion for the season
Organists from Mid-Michigan play at AGO GLC recital in Lansing
Organists from Mid-Michigan play at AGO GLC recital in Lansing
Celebrating a Michigan artist at ‘Mathematics before AI Art’ exhibit in Lansing
Celebrating a Michigan artist at ‘Mathematics before AI Art’ exhibit in Lansing
Couple honored for dedication to Dewitt High School Band Boosters Program
Couple honored for dedication to Dewitt High School Band Boosters Program