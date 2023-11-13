Organists from Mid-Michigan play at AGO GLC recital in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday afternoon, people were treated to the sounds of organ music in Lansing that will benefit those looking to learn how to play the organ.

For an hour, the Greater Lansing Chapter of the American Guild of Organists presented a members’ recital. The recital is meant to benefit the guild’s new organists’ scholarships.

John Horak, the event music director, said, “This recital is made up of four scholarship winners who’ve received scholarships for studying the organ. And we also, with the audience, are asking for donations to continue this. As there’s such a great need in our churches and concert venues for organists.”

The organ the musicians performed on is a 31-rank organ with a recently added horizontal trumpet. All featured organists are from Mid-Michigan.

