Nearly 2 million Michiganders expected to travel for Thanksgiving, says AAA

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - AAA released its Thanksgiving travel outlook Monday morning.

The association said 55.4 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more to their holiday destination. That is the third-highest Thanksgiving forecast since AAA started tracking in 2000.

AAA said 1.7 million Michiganders are expected to travel for the holiday—43,000 more Michigan travelers than last year—the third highest on record. Residents will be traveling by car instead of flying. More Michiganders are expected to travel this year compared to last year.

“Travel demand has been strong all year, and that trend will continue with one of the busiest Thanksgivings on record,” said Debbie Haas, the Vice President of Travel for AAA. “With more people taking to the roads, skies, rails and sea; travelers should expect congested roads and longer lines at transportation terminals. AAA encourages travelers to develop their plan now, leave early, and be courteous to others.”

