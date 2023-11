EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University coaches speak with the media following a weekend of games. Plus, Tom Izzo previews a highly-anticipated matchup between the No. 10 Spartans and No. 9 Duke Blue Devils in Chicago on Tuesday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.