Mid-Michigan School closes due to bus driver shortage

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Classrooms at North Adams Jerome public schools remain empty Monday after the district shared, they’re experiencing a bus driver shortage.

“Yes, we had to burn a day of school but honestly at the end of the day it’s truly going to repay us,” said Superintendent Daniel Shadik.

He says the district has four full-time bus drivers but due to call-offs and a small pool for substitute drivers, the district had an unplanned three-day weekend.

“Unfortunately, when those people are not available, it makes it difficult to find drivers for the district.”

Shadik says he understands why people aren’t looking to become bus drivers from working split shifts, and going through long training for low pay but he also says it’s a job that takes passion.

“In some of the smaller school districts like this, we just don’t have the budget where we can offer a ton of money, offer a ton of benefits. However, truly this is one of the jobs you get into to make a difference.”

Shadik says the district serves about 300 students, and although they missed school today the district’s Facebook post had community members reaching out to lend a hand.

“The response has been awesome. We’ve had three community members already say hey we would love to go through the process of being a sub bus driver for you. Luckily, we had a board member say hey, I know an older retired gentleman.”

Shadik says the district has found enough substitute bus drivers for Tuesday including two full-time sub-drivers. He hopes by the start of next semester they will have a pool of sub-drivers to cover staff when something like this happens.

Earlier this year Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill that would allow schools to use local tax funds to help cover school transportation costs like gas and maintenance costs. Freeing up money to be used towards recruiting bus drivers.

