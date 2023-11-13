Mid-Michigan Matters: Previewing ‘Silver Bells in the City’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The holidays are quickly approaching.

To get into the festive spirit, this weekend you can look forward to Silver Bells in the City in downtown Lansing.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters is Mindy Biladeau.

People can watch the full interview in the player above.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.