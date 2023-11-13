Michigan State Police investigating officer-involved shooting

HAGAR TWP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police Troopers are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Berrien County.

According to the MSP Fifth District, an officer-involved shooting occurred on Monday, Nov. 13, on the 43000 block of Bundy Rd. in Hagar Township.

No MSP troopers were on the scene during the shooting. Coloma Township Police and Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputies were present during the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

