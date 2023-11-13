Meadowview School holds identification event for students

POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Meadowview School and Eaton RESA hosted an event Monday morning for students to become enrolled in Michigan State Police’s vulnerable or impaired person (VIP) program.

The VIP program is a voluntary program designed for those with special needs. Program participants had the option to be fingerprinted and photographed. The director of programs at Meadowview, Paige Rife, said the event can help law enforcement in times of emergency.

“Communication is a challenge. A lot of times, especially when they are in a moment of crisis, they can’t articulate what is going on, what they need, who they are, and having their fingerprints in that system really allows those officers to interact with them to have that information at the tips of their hands and know which ways to interact with them and how to support them better,” said Rife.

Fingerprints are captured electronically using a system known as live scan, along with demographic information.

