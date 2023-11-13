Advertise With Us

Meadowview School holds identification event for students

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Meadowview School and Eaton RESA hosted an event Monday morning for students to become enrolled in Michigan State Police’s vulnerable or impaired person (VIP) program.

The VIP program is a voluntary program designed for those with special needs. Program participants had the option to be fingerprinted and photographed. The director of programs at Meadowview, Paige Rife, said the event can help law enforcement in times of emergency.

“Communication is a challenge. A lot of times, especially when they are in a moment of crisis, they can’t articulate what is going on, what they need, who they are, and having their fingerprints in that system really allows those officers to interact with them to have that information at the tips of their hands and know which ways to interact with them and how to support them better,” said Rife.

Fingerprints are captured electronically using a system known as live scan, along with demographic information.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA High School Football Semifinal Pairings, Locations Announced
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
Car crash closes Cedar St., Edgewood Blvd. intersection in Lansing
WILX Friday Night Frenzy
November 11, 2023- MHSAA Football Regional Final Highlights

Latest News

East Lansing Public Library welcomes international students and their families
East Lansing Public Library welcomes international students and their families
Final horse show hosted at the MSU Pavilion for the season
Final horse show hosted at the MSU Pavilion for the season
Organists from Mid-Michigan play at AGO GLC recital in Lansing
Organists from Mid-Michigan play at AGO GLC recital in Lansing
Celebrating a Michigan artist at ‘Mathematics before AI Art’ exhibit in Lansing
Celebrating a Michigan artist at ‘Mathematics before AI Art’ exhibit in Lansing
Couple honored for dedication to Dewitt High School Band Boosters Program
Couple honored for dedication to Dewitt High School Band Boosters Program