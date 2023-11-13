Advertise With Us

Man arrested for arson after third structure fire in Chippewa County

The suspect was a new volunteer firefighter for the Whitefish Township Fire Department
Joseph Halder
Joseph Halder
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 24 hours ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A man was arrested for arson on Saturday after a third structure fire occurred in the area of Paradise.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Chippewa County Central Dispatch received several 911 calls in the early evening hours of Nov. 11 reporting a structure fire.

The Whitefish Township Fire Department responded to the scene and reported the fire located in the business district of Paradise.

Investigators said it was known at the time that this was the third structure fire in the area in the past few months.

Using surveillance video of the area, a suspect was identified early on. After collecting all the evidence and interviewing the suspect, 35-year-old Joseph Halder was arrested for arson and transported to the Chippewa County Correctional Facility. The arrest was made prior to fire departments clearing the scene.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Halder was a new volunteer firefighter for the Whitefish Township department. He was also new to the area, having moved there in the summer.

Halder was arraigned on Monday in the 91st District Court for arson and was given a $200,000 bond.

Whitefish Fire/EMS, Hulbert Fire, Bay Mills Fire, Cloverland Electric, MSP and Central Dispatch all assisted.

