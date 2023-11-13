Advertise With Us

Laingsburg Gets New Basketball Coach

basketball generic
basketball generic(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High school boys basketball practice began around the state Monday and Laingsburg is getting a new boys coach. Daniel Morrill has stepped down after four seasons and his assistant Tim Beebe has been promoted to replace him. Laingsburg was 25-1 last season and made it to the quarter-finals of the state tournament. Rob Porritt will serve as the junior varsity coach.

