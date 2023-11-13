On The Job Report: 11/10/2023

Student Support Assistant - EI (Beekman)

Lansing School District

Salary:

$16.86/hour

Description:

Assist EI designated students with daily tasks, ensuring a safe and enjoyable school day

Assist teachers in Beekman with facilitating and maintaining a safe and productive classroom environment

Log updates in the student data system

Other tasks as needed to ensure the safety of students at Beekman

Requirements:

One of the following (not all!): An Associate’s degree Proof of passing the WorkKeys Assessment in reading, writing, and math Proof of passing the ETS Parapro Assessment Proof of completion of 60 credit hours The ability to lift 60 pounds Commitment to Lansing School District’s mission and vision

Recommended: A track record of success working with students with special education needs (especially EI students) A track record of perfect attendance and punctuality Previous training in CPI, blood borne diseases, Epi-pen and Diastat Previous experience working with students from diverse backgrounds that are different from your own



How to Apply: Please apply through our job board: https://lansingschools.tedk12.com/hire/ViewJob.aspx?JobID=1492

In the event the applicant cannot upload or scan the additional required documents, they can be submitted by mail or in person on or before the posting expiration date. The applicant shall indicate on the packet of information the position for which the materials are intended using the following statement: Please attach this packet of additional information to my on-line application for job # (insert #), (insert job title). I have submitted an on-line application under the name, (insert your name) and assigned it to the job number indicated.

Lansing School District, Attn: Human Resources Department

519 W. Kalamazoo, Lansing, MI 48933

Phone: 517-755-2000 Fax: 517-755-2009

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/146616541

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 146616541

Auditor 9-12

State of Michigan

Salary:

$20.89 - $39.13/hr

Description:

The Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) is seeking an individual to work in public service as an Auditor in its Office of Insurance Licensing and Market Regulation. This is an opportunity to build a lifelong career doing work that truly matters - helping to protect consumers and maintaining public confidence in Michigan’s insurance industry. DIFS is looking for candidates who are willing to travel as most of the work is in the Detroit area. Hybrid work will be considered for this position.

The right candidate will serve an important role in Michigan’s insurance sector ensuring sound business practices, offering guidance, and protecting Michigan consumers, responsible for monitoring and analyzing business practices of insurance agencies and premium finance companies to identify potential or existing areas of concern, determine the causes of any deficiencies, and assist in resolving those issues. Auditors also play an important role in determining needed enforcement action and ensuring transparency through audit reporting activities.

Requirements:

Education: Possession of a bachelor’s degree with at least 24 semesters (36 term) credits in accounting.

Experience:

Auditor 9 No specific type or amount is required.

Auditor 10 One year of professional experience auditing accounting, financial, and operations records equivalent to an Auditor 9.

Auditor P11 Two years of professional experience auditing accounting, financial, and operations records equivalent to an Auditor, including one year equivalent to an Auditor 10.

Auditor 12 Three years of professional experience auditing accounting, financial, and operations records equivalent to an Auditor, including one year equivalent to an Auditor P11.



Alternate Education and Experience:

Possession of a Certified Public Accountant certification (CPA) may be substituted for one year of experience at the P11 level.

OR

Possession of a Certified Management Accountant certification (CMA) may be substituted for six months of experience at the P11 level.

Possession of a Certified Internal Auditor certification or a Certified Information System Auditor certification may be substituted for one year of experience at the P11 level for positions responsible for internal auditing.

OR

Possession of a bachelor’s degree with 24 semester credits (36 term) in finance, information systems, or management may be substituted for the education for positions responsible for internal auditing.

Additional Requirements and Information

Some jobs may require that the employee possess a Certified Public Accountant certification (CPA).

Certain positions may be assigned subclass codes and individuals appointed must possess the required specialized experience.

How to Apply:

Online: https://nlx.jobsyn.org/fd0949092d0c46b3b29a767bc0a1df04151

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/19986252

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 19986252

Journey Lineworker

Lansing Board of Water & Light

Salary:

$54.70/hr

Description:

Uses all tools and equipment necessary for installation and maintenance of overhead and URD distribution lines

Operates equipment necessary for maintenance and installation of overhead and URD lines including trucks and trailers, winches, bucket truck controls, pulling machine, rope machine, forklift, road boring machine, minicrane, air compressors, flashing arrows, trenchers, backhoe, hydraulic cutting equipment, etc.

Operates small tools necessary for construction and maintenance of overhead lines and URD including jackhammer, chipping hammer, rotohammer, chain saw, tree saw, electric hacksaw, hotsticks, tensioning machine, portable and truck-mounted generator, bolt-cutter, pliers, cable-stripping equipment, ground rod driver, Nico, Electric High and Burndy presses, status scopes, phasing sets, and primary and secondary voltmeters, etc.

Works with various types of equipment including single- and three-phase transformers, capacitors, regulators, re-closers, switches, cutouts, pad-mount transformers, pad-mount switchgear, switching modules, concrete pads, etc.

Climbs and works from wooden and steel poles and steel platforms, requiring wearing of line worker body belt, harness, and other safety equipment

Required to follow BWL safety manual and wear required personal protective equipment

Attends all training for safety awareness or skills improvement as directed by supervisor, BWL or governmental agency such as MIOSHA

Performs other related duties as necessitated by job responsibilities

Requirements:

Uses all tools and equipment necessary for installation and maintenance of overhead and URD distribution lines

Operates equipment necessary for maintenance and installation of overhead and URD lines including trucks and trailers, winches, bucket truck controls, pulling machine, rope machine, forklift, road boring machine, minicrane, air compressors, flashing arrows, trenchers, backhoe, hydraulic cutting equipment, etc.

Operates small tools necessary for construction and maintenance of overhead lines and URD including jackhammer, chipping hammer, rotohammer, chain saw, tree saw, electric hacksaw, hotsticks, tensioning machine, portable and truck-mounted generator, bolt-cutter, pliers, cable-stripping equipment, ground rod driver, Nico, Electric High and Burndy presses, status scopes, phasing sets, and primary and secondary voltmeters, etc.

Works with various types of equipment including single- and three-phase transformers, capacitors, regulators, re-closers, switches, cutouts, pad-mount transformers, pad-mount switchgear, switching modules, concrete pads, etc.

Climbs and works from wooden and steel poles and steel platforms, requiring wearing of line worker body belt, harness, and other safety equipment

Required to follow BWL safety manual and wear required personal protective equipment

Attends all training for safety awareness or skills improvement as directed by supervisor, BWL or governmental agency such as MIOSHA

Performs other related duties as necessitated by job responsibilities

How to Apply:

https://www.lbwl.com/about-bwl/careers/current-openings

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/130732902

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 130732902

More: On The Job Report.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.