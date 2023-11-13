Advertise With Us

Jackson Police Department giving away free turkeys to families in need

(City of Jackson)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police Department is giving away free turkeys to help families in need for Thanksgiving.

The Police Department is holding its second annual Turkey Drive-Thru event on Monday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the American 1 Convention Center in the Jackson County Fairgrounds.

The Turkey Drive-Thru is only open to Jackson residents. Officials said no prior sign-up is necessary.

Police ask those who are interested in a free turkey to stay in their vehicles, enter the fairground using the N. Blackstone Street entrance and drive through the parking lot to the Turkey Drive-Thru site.

In 2022, 150 turkeys were given away in under an hour. Jackson Police Department plans on giving away 300 turkeys this year.

Turkeys will be available while supplies last. Only one turkey will be given to each vehicle.

The American 1 Convention Center at the Jackson County Fairgrounds is located at 128 W. Ganson Street.

