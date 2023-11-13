Jackson County Chamber of Commerce announces National Civics Bee

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Chamber of Commerce announced the launch of the 2024 National Civics Bee.

The competition aims to encourage middle schoolers to engage in civics and politics. The initiative was organized in partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Students from schools all across the country are invited to take part in a civics essay competition. After a panel reviews the 500-word essays, the top 20 students will move onto the next round: a live quiz that tests their civics knowledge.

That will be held on April 10, 2024, at Spring Arbor University.

The first-place prize is $500 cash.

The deadline to submit essays is Jan. 8, 2024. For more info, click : //jacksonchamber.org/bee.

