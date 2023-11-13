Advertise With Us

Isabella Co. Sherriff’s Office searching for man considered armed and dangerous

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a person of interest.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a person of interest who is considered armed and dangerous.

Isabella County Central Dispatch said the sheriff’s office, along with other law enforcement, is working in the area of Mears in Rosebush and attempting to locate a person of interest.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said the man was involved in a pursuit and then fired a weapon at law enforcement. He then ran away on foot in an easterly direction from the Rosebush area.

Isabella County Central Dispatch said the subject is a 24-year-old white man, about 5′5″ and 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black and gray coat, black pants, and white shoes. He also may be wearing a white and black shirt.

The man has facial tattoos and long, black hair.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a person of interest who is considered...
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a person of interest who is considered armed and dangerous.(Isabella County Sheriff)

The person of interest’s hair may be longer than what it is in the photo, the sheriff’s office said.

Residents are asked to shelter in place until further notice.

Residents are asked to call 911 if they see anyone matching the man’s description, but they are urged not to approach him.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more about the situation.

Read next:
Parents of Michigan school shooter will have separate trials, judge says
FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a...
Let it burn: Resident reacts to fire at abandoned Cinema 10
The abandoned Cinema 10 Theater in Flint Township caught fire Sunday evening.
Sen. Stabenow, Peters announce USDA purchase of apples from Michigan farmers
A program that helps the state’s seniors access fresh produce while also supporting local...
Cash reward offered for information on breaking and entering
Suspect vehicle in breaking and entering.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA High School Football Semifinal Pairings, Locations Announced
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
Car crash closes Cedar St., Edgewood Blvd. intersection in Lansing
WILX Friday Night Frenzy
November 11, 2023- MHSAA Football Regional Final Highlights

Latest News

Endeavor House Ministries holds annual fundraiser
Endeavor House Ministries benefit
People gather at grand opening of new MSU art space
People gather at grand opening of new MSU art space
NORTH ADAMS-JEROME SCHOOL BUSES
Mid-Michigan School closes due to bus driver shortage
East Lansing Public Library welcomes international students and their families
East Lansing Public Library welcomes international students and their families
Final horse show hosted at the MSU Pavilion for the season
Final horse show hosted at the MSU Pavilion for the season