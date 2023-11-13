How to prevent accidents this holiday season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -As many of us are starting to decorate, or maybe your lights are already up, medical experts say installing your holiday decor can end in a trip to the emergency room if you’re not careful enough.

The CDC estimates more than 5,000 Americans are hurt in some way related to holiday decorating each year.

An emergency physician from the University of Michigan Health says there are many ways these injuries can happen.

“Usually these involve falls so people falling from height. I’ve seen people with head injuries, neck and back injuries. I’ve seen broken bones, sprains and contusions. I’ve also seen people that have had lacerations cuts to their hands to their forearms. Usually that involves the gutters or some of the metal edging around the roof that can cause some severe injuries. I’ve even seen people with eye injuries when debris falls off the roof while they’re looking up and hanging decorations,” said Dr. Brad Uren.

The doctor says, if possible, hire a pro for the tough decorating to avoid that ER trip.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.