Holiday Gift Shopping with Van Attas Greenhouse & Flower Shop

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Haslett, Mich. (WILX) -From inside to outside your house, under the tree to inside the stocking, Van Atta’s has got you covered.

Studio 10 stopped by to explore the tons of gift options they have for your loved ones in your life.

From poinsettias, to kitchenware, clothing, and much more, there is something there for everyone.

Deck Your Halls with Van Atta’s.

For more information visit, https://www.vanattas.com/.

