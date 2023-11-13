First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today will be another great looking November day with plenty of sunshine. The wind will not be as strong today and will be out of the south at 5-10 MPH. High temperatures today top out in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight under partly cloudy skies temperatures drop back to the mid 30s. Wednesday and Thursday promise to be dry days. Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60º. The clouds roll in Thursday and it will be windy, too with gusts at times near 35 MPH. High temperatures Thursday should make it to the low 60s.

We are tracking the chance of rain across the area on Friday. Rain is expected to move in Thursday night and will continue into Friday afternoon. The rain is with a cold front that will be advancing east across lower Michigan Friday. With the clouds and the rain Friday it will be a colder with high temperatures near 50º. The latest computer models are showing the rain departing the area by Friday evening, which is good news with Silver Bells In The City in Downtown Lansing starting at 5 P.M. and the Jackson Christmas Parade stepping off at 6 P.M. If you are going to either event plan on wearing a heavier coat with temperatures dropping into the 30s Friday evening.

The weekend looks dry with some sunshine both days. High temperatures this weekend will be in the low to mid 40s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 14, 2023

Average High: 48º Average Low 32º

Lansing Record High: 69° 1909

Lansing Record Low: 4° 1873

Jackson Record High: 68º 1902

Jackson Record Low: 11º 1940

