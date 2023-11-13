Final horse show hosted at the MSU Pavilion for the season

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - It was the last horse show of the season at the MSU Pavilion on Sunday.

The Michigan Quarter Horse Association hosted a show for people who love horses. Attendees brought their horses in to be judged according to their classes.

The classes are used to judge the way a rider presents the horse, like movement.

People who visited were also offered hunter-saddle classes.

With it being the last show of the season for the organization, the executive secretary told News 10 how the pavilion was an important place for the show.

“We don’t have a lot of facilities in the state of Michigan where we can show,” said Kris Woroniecki. “And Michigan State provides this facility with an indoor arena. So it allows us to show in November when it could be out blizzarding. And, we’re just thankful for the pavilion and the staffing here that takes really good care of us.”

She said the organization is always happy to come back to Mid-Michigan.

