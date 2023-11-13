Advertise With Us

Final horse show hosted at the MSU Pavilion for the season

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - It was the last horse show of the season at the MSU Pavilion on Sunday.

The Michigan Quarter Horse Association hosted a show for people who love horses. Attendees brought their horses in to be judged according to their classes.

The classes are used to judge the way a rider presents the horse, like movement.

People who visited were also offered hunter-saddle classes.

With it being the last show of the season for the organization, the executive secretary told News 10 how the pavilion was an important place for the show.

“We don’t have a lot of facilities in the state of Michigan where we can show,” said Kris Woroniecki. “And Michigan State provides this facility with an indoor arena. So it allows us to show in November when it could be out blizzarding. And, we’re just thankful for the pavilion and the staffing here that takes really good care of us.”

She said the organization is always happy to come back to Mid-Michigan.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA High School Football Semifinal Pairings, Locations Announced
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
Car crash closes Cedar St., Edgewood Blvd. intersection in Lansing
WILX Friday Night Frenzy
November 11, 2023- MHSAA Football Regional Final Highlights

Latest News

East Lansing Public Library welcomes international students and their families
East Lansing Public Library welcomes international students and their families
Final horse show hosted at the MSU Pavilion for the season
Final horse show hosted at the MSU Pavilion for the season
For autistic people, living on their own can be quite the undertaking.
Living independently with autism: LINC makes it possible
WILX Weather Website 11/13/2023 Midday
Above Normal with Lots of Sun this Week