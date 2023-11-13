Advertise With Us

Feral hogs spotted in over 25% of Michigan counties

feral hogs in someone's property
feral hogs in someone's property(KLTV)
By Wells Foster
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Typically, when you think of animals in the Mitten State, you don’t think of wild hogs.

However, a report from Captain Experiences, an outdoorsmen company, shows that feral hogs have been spotted in 26.5% of Michigan counties in 2023.

This is a significant increase since 1982 when feral hogs were only found in the southern United States and California. Feral hogs are considered an invasive species and cause $2.5 billion in agriculture damage, reports Captain Experiences.

In total, 32 feral hogs were spotted in Michigan in 22 counties.

