Endeavor House Ministries holds annual fundraiser

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Endeavor House Ministries held its annual banquet and fundraiser on Friday.

The organization provides a transitional housing program for people in recovery from alcohol and risky substance abuse.

Endeavor House has two residential facilities to help people work through addictive and compulsive disorders. They take a Christ-centered approach to healing.

Michael Keenoy, Executive Director of Endeavor House Ministries, said, “Assist them with tools and different things that will help them walk free after they leave. The key to it is it’s a year-long program. It doesn’t happen overnight.”

The organization does not receive any state or federal funding, so tonight’s fundraiser is important to keep the mission going.

News 10′s own David Andrews was the host of the event.

