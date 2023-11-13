Advertise With Us

East Lansing Public Library welcomes international students and their families

By Marz Anderson
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Moving to a new city or even a new country presents its share of challenges.

International students like Iyad Khattab have taken on those challenges to get their college degrees.

“Sometimes it’s a bit hard to ask around and learn about what resources are offered to you,” said Khattab.

Khattab is a part of the writing center at Michigan State University and joined the East Lansing Public Library in welcoming international students and their families to the city. Phyllis Thode coordinated the event titled East Lansing Welcomes the World.

“It provides an opportunity for residents to meet and greet and share some stories, help the people who are new to our community learn,” said Thode.

Students could sign up for a library card and get information on events at the Hannah Community Center. Neighbors got to chat over food and there were even activities for the kids. In addition, to information from MSU’s Community Volunteers for International Programs and help with resumes, academic assignments, and more for The Writing Center at MSU.

“It’s so important to let the students who are coming from a different country know that they have friendly faces here in East Lansing that care about them and want to help them in their new place of living,” said Thode.

Khattab agreed, “It gives me the opportunity as an international to speak from heart to heart to other internationals.”

Michigan State’s Office for International Students and Scholars reports the university is home to over 9,000 students, scholars, and their families’ members from over 140 countries. Also having a major impact on the Greater Lansing area. Contributing over $320 million to the local economy.

