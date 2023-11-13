Advertise With Us

Deer hunting season starts this week in Michigan

By Justin Kent
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday many Michigan hunters will take to the woods in search of that trophy buck.

Schupbach’s hunting store in Jackson is getting ready for the rush of hunters getting tags, ammo and warm gear.

Don Williams who works at Schupbach’s said hunters should remember to stay safe in the woods.

Williams said, “Do not shoot at noises, or moving objects because deer look like deer and they don’t look anything like a human in camo so be very careful out there.”

Ronald Jacobs was in the store with his two grandsons getting a gun for the firearms season opener.

Jacobs said, “I just don’t think there is enough youth out there in it you know. I am proud that both my grandsons are hunting.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says hunting numbers are down this year, a trend that we have seen for a while.

kids today are not as enthusiastic about the tradition of whitetail deer hunting.

The DNR says hunters who are looking to partake in this year’s firearms season should remember to wear an orange hat, vest, or jacket.

You can find out more information about the rules and regulations by clicking on the link here.

