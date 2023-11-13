Crews put out house fire in Blackman Township

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Crews put out a fire at a home in Blackman Township Sunday afternoon.

Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety responded to the 3400 block of Hilda Street on Nov. 12 just after 5 p.m. after the caller reported a fire in her basement and could see flames and lots of smoke.

Once crews arrived at the scene, they were able to put out the fire quickly. Officials said heavy fire and smoke damage were found in the basement, with smoke damage throughout the home.

Two people—the adult homeowner and a child—were in the home at the time of the fire. They were able to get out of the home safely. Officials said Red Cross was notified to assist the family.

Investigators said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The investigation is ongoing.

