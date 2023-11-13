Advertise With Us

Couple honored for dedication to DeWitt High School Band Boosters Program

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A celebration was held for two people who dedicated two decades to the DeWitt High School Band Boosters program.

The special event was held for Brian and Darla Shellberg, for their support of the program.

The event was held at the Eagle Eye Banquet Center in East Lansing. The Shellbergs have helped the band program for 20 years, building props, setting up fundraisers, and encouraging young musicians.

The event is meant as an opportunity for the community to say thank you as well as celebrate their achievements while creating memories. All proceeds from this event will be donated to the Band Boosters organization.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA High School Football Semifinal Pairings, Locations Announced
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
Car crash closes Cedar St., Edgewood Blvd. intersection in Lansing
WILX Friday Night Frenzy
November 11, 2023- MHSAA Football Regional Final Highlights

Latest News

East Lansing Public Library welcomes international students and their families
East Lansing Public Library welcomes international students and their families
Final horse show hosted at the MSU Pavilion for the season
Final horse show hosted at the MSU Pavilion for the season
Organists from Mid-Michigan play at AGO GLC recital in Lansing
Organists from Mid-Michigan play at AGO GLC recital in Lansing
Celebrating a Michigan artist at ‘Mathematics before AI Art’ exhibit in Lansing
Celebrating a Michigan artist at ‘Mathematics before AI Art’ exhibit in Lansing
Couple honored for dedication to Dewitt High School Band Boosters Program
Couple honored for dedication to Dewitt High School Band Boosters Program