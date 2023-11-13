Couple honored for dedication to Dewitt High School Band Boosters Program

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A celebration was held for two people who dedicated two decades to the DeWitt High School Band Boosters program.

The special event was held for Brian and Darla Shellberg, for their support of the program.

The event was held at the Eagle Eye Banquet Center in East Lansing. The Shellbergs have helped the band program for 20 years, building props, setting up fundraisers, and encouraging young musicians.

The event is meant as an opportunity for the community to say thank you as well as celebrate their achievements while creating memories. All proceeds from this event will be donated to the Band Boosters organization.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.