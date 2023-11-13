Collecting donations, spreading the sound of hope this holiday season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You’ll soon start to see bell ringers out at your local stores, posted near their red kettles, collecting donations that directly help families in need.

“Oh, the bell ringers? Oh, absolutely. We’ve got them out on every corner, every spot.” As a retiree, Jan Demarco has spent her free time volunteering at the Salvation Army for a little over eight years.

At more than 20 kettle locations in the tri-county area, Salvation Army bell ringers collect donations to pay for critical programs and services for families.

According to Demarco, those funds do a lot for the community. “The money that comes in, that’s what we put and give back towards being able to help all the families that come to us at this time of the season.”

Demarco spends most of her volunteer hours in the kitchen, helping provide a hot meal to people living in Clinton, Ingham, and Eaton counties. She said bell ringers and the donations they collect, make it all possible. “That’s just huge, huge what they can put together and help out families with.”

Outreach Coordinator, Jeff Prisoner, said the money that bell ringers collect also helps with rent and utility assistance, child care, and emergency disaster services.

“Well, it helps the community, especially now when economic times are tough. Donating to the Salvation Army is the most direct way to have your funds impact those in need. 86 cents of every dollar you give goes towards the needs of the community.”

Not just for the holidays but, all year long.

“And I donate myself to that, too,” said Demarco.

As long as you can stand and raise your wrist to ring a bell, you can become a bell ringer for the Salvation Army.

Apply here with your I.D. and social security card M-F between 10-12 and 1-4.

