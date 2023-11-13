Charlotte baker makes 3rd appearance on Food Network

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - “My daughter was looking for a cake for her birthday and thought I could do it for her. Apparently I did and it really snowballed from there,” said Jeremy Davis.

What started as a birthday cake made in Jeremy Davis’ kitchen is now Designs by Daddy Custom Cakery. Davis started the business in 2017 and never imagined sharing it with the world.

“I realize I was the only baker who wasn’t classically trained who hadn’t gone to culinary school or anything like that,” said Davis. “So you think I would’ve been intimidated, but I know my cakes are good and I knew what I could do.”

Davis is making his third appearance on the Food Network and is competing for the first time as a team on The Big Bake Holiday Show. He says they’re no strangers as they have competed against each other in the past.

“I think it validates who I am as a baker, as a business owner, as a creative person,” said Davis. “You think I can do this in Charlotte, Lansing area and people will like what I do but when you go and you get to sit and create something for judges, people that are seen on the network and people I’ve looked up to in the culinary world. Tasting and trying, giving you feedback sometimes good sometimes bad, it’s just really kind of exciting because I go yeah, I really am good enough to do this. I can compete on the same level as other people and win.”

Davis and his team will be competing for $10,000 on the show but it’s not the prize money that keeps him coming back for more.

“That’s where I get to use that super creative element to make something that is not as traditional as a wedding cake,” said Davis. “You get to build and create and do all the really cool stuff.”

Davis says for those wanting to try something new, just do it.

“There isn’t really a whole lot that stopped me. I wasn’t scared to try new things,” said Davis. “I wasn’t scared to sort of put myself out there and I think that’s the biggest pay off. I didn’t wait for someone to tell me I was good enough to do it, I just tried.”

Jeremy Davis and his team will appear on The Big Bake: Holiday show tonight. It’s set to air at 11 p.m. on the Food Network.

