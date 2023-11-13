Advertise With Us

Celebrating a Michigan artist at ‘Mathematics before AI Art’ exhibit in Lansing

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Well, it was a celebration of one artist who used his own mathematical formula to create works of art years ago.

Mathematical art before AI was the focus of the Michigan Institute for Contemporary Art Gallery’s November art exhibition.

On Sunday, the gallery hosted a special reception for artist Lawrence French Holbrook, who died in 2002. Holbrook was a digital artist and former director of the Michigan Department of Transportation Materials and Technology Research Laboratory.

He was a mathematician who wrote his own mathematical formulas to create and develop his unique art.

“It means a lot to me, to him, to honor him in this way, and the family too,” said Elinor Holbrook, wife of Lawrence Holbrook. “I think they will see what’s behind digital art and the origin of digital art.”

The exhibition is scheduled to go on until Dec. 31st.

