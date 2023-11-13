Car crash closes Cedar St., Edgewood Blvd. intersection in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of Cedar St. and Edgewood Blvd. was closed Sunday evening after a car crash.

The intersection closed at 5:36 p.m. News 10 was on the scene and saw a car being towed away with its front side smashed and airbags deployed.

The road eventually reopened at 6:23.

It is unknown what happened or if anyone was injured.

News 10 will update this story when we find more information.

