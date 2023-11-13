Advertise With Us

A bright and sunny Monday, plus a preview of our evening newscasts

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sunshine and above normal temperatures this week will make for a pleasant middle of November. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford shares the clear week ahead and when we can expect a chance for rain later in the week. Plus, Claudia Sella previews Studio 10, and Taylor Gattoni breaks down First at 4 and our 90 minutes of news.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 13, 2023

  • Average High: 48º Average Low 33º
  • Lansing Record High: 75° 1879
  • Lansing Record Low: 1° 1873
  • Jackson Record High: 70º 1989
  • Jackson Record Low: 4º 2019

East Lansing Public Library welcomes international students and their families
Final horse show hosted at the MSU Pavilion for the season
Organists from Mid-Michigan play at AGO GLC recital in Lansing
Celebrating a Michigan artist at ‘Mathematics before AI Art’ exhibit in Lansing
Couple honored for dedication to Dewitt High School Band Boosters Program
