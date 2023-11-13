Advertise With Us

Blondie’s Barn offering free meals on Thanksgiving Day

(Gray Media)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Blondie’s Barn will be open on Thanksgiving Day to provide free meals to residents who may otherwise go without a holiday meal.

The Haslett restaurant, located at 5640 March Road, will be open for dine-in only on Nov. 23 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

According to Meridian Township officials, all are welcome to participate, and no reservations or signups are required. This will be first come, first served, and diners may need to wait outside until they can be seated.

This is the 11th year the restaurant has provided free Thanksgiving meals. Call Blondie’s Barn at (517) 339-4600 for more information.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA High School Football Semifinal Pairings, Locations Announced
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
Car crash closes Cedar St., Edgewood Blvd. intersection in Lansing
WILX Friday Night Frenzy
November 11, 2023- MHSAA Football Regional Final Highlights

Latest News

East Lansing Public Library welcomes international students and their families
East Lansing Public Library welcomes international students and their families
Final horse show hosted at the MSU Pavilion for the season
Final horse show hosted at the MSU Pavilion for the season
Organists from Mid-Michigan play at AGO GLC recital in Lansing
Organists from Mid-Michigan play at AGO GLC recital in Lansing
Celebrating a Michigan artist at ‘Mathematics before AI Art’ exhibit in Lansing
Celebrating a Michigan artist at ‘Mathematics before AI Art’ exhibit in Lansing
Couple honored for dedication to Dewitt High School Band Boosters Program
Couple honored for dedication to Dewitt High School Band Boosters Program