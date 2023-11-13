Blondie’s Barn offering free meals on Thanksgiving Day

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Blondie’s Barn will be open on Thanksgiving Day to provide free meals to residents who may otherwise go without a holiday meal.

The Haslett restaurant, located at 5640 March Road, will be open for dine-in only on Nov. 23 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

According to Meridian Township officials, all are welcome to participate, and no reservations or signups are required. This will be first come, first served, and diners may need to wait outside until they can be seated.

This is the 11th year the restaurant has provided free Thanksgiving meals. Call Blondie’s Barn at (517) 339-4600 for more information.

