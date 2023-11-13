Big Week End Hockey Series at Munn Arena

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The top two teams in the Big Ten hockey standings meet at Munn Arena this week end for two games. Wisconsin has a 9-1 season record and plays at 8-3-1 Michigan State. Face off is 7pm Friday and 6pm Saturday and tickets are said to be scarce. The Spartans are fresh from a tie and a win this past week end at home against Penn State. Wisconsin’s triumphs include two wins at then top ranked Minnesota.

