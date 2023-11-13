Big Honor For Pewamo Westphalia Athlete

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pewamo Westphalia High School senior Taylor Smith has been named Miss Michigan Volleyball for this season which ends this week. Smith learned of her selection Monday and then was feted at a school assembly. She will play in college at Eastern Michigan University. P-W is the only mid Michigan school still alive in the state volleyball tournament with the quarter-finals set to be played on Tuesday.

