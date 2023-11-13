Balanced Attack Leads MSU Women’s Basketball Past Wright State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Behind a balanced attack, the Michigan State women’s basketball team dominated Wright State, 99-55, on Sunday afternoon at the Breslin Center.

With the win, the Spartans improve 2-0 this season, while Wright State falls to 0-2. This is the eighth-straight year that Michigan State has started the season 2-0.

Five different Spartans scored in double figures, led once again by junior guard DeeDee Hagemann’s 17 points. She also dished a game-high eight assists. Graduate guard Moira Joiner and graduate guard/forward Julia Ayrault both added 13 points. Junior forward Isaline Alexander , who earned her first start of the season, scored 11 points and also led the team with eight boards. Senior guard Gabby Elliott

was the final Spartan to reach double figures with 12 points and seven rebounds and two steals.

Wright State led the way off the bench for Wright State by Cara VanKempen with 16 points.

The Raiders took a brief 9-8 lead after a VanKempen 3-point with six minutes left in the first quarter. From there, the teams traded baskets for much of the period. Hagemann, Joiner and Elliott all led the way with four points. The game was all tied up at 19 after the first 10 minutes of action.

The Spartans scored the first six points of the second quarter, leading to a Raider timeout at the 8:34 mark. Despite jumping out to a 29-22 lead, turnovers continued to plague MSU early on. A 21-0 Michigan State run created some distance between the Spartans and the Raiders making it a 46-22 game with under four remaining in the half. Wright State went over five minutes without scoring before a Layne Ferrell bucket stopped the drought. MSU out-scored WSU 30-5 in the period to take a 49-24 lead into the locker room.

At the half, the Spartans had three players in double figures in Elliott (12), Joiner (11) and Hagemann (10).

A third-quarter 7-0 run pushed the MSU lead to 60-27. The Spartans shot lights out in the third period to maintain its large lead. They ended the quarter shooting, 64.3 percent from the field. Junior guard Lauren Ross entered the stat sheet with one of her two treys in the game.

In the final stanza, several Spartan newcomers took center stage. Freshman guard Bree Robinson scored her first points in the Green and White with 24 seconds remaining. The basket also gave the Spartans their biggest lead of the game, 44 points. Fellow freshman center Mary Meng also scored five points in the final 10 minutes of the game.

The Spartans continue their four-game homestand against Detroit Mercy on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Breslin Center.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.