Advertise With Us

US conducts airstrikes against Iran-backed groups in Syria, retaliating for attacks on US troops

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin takes part in a press conference Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin takes part in a press conference Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press and LOLITA C. BALDOR
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military conducted airstrikes on two locations in eastern Syria involving Iranian-backed groups, hitting a training location and a weapons facility, according to the Pentagon and U.S. officials. It marks the third time in a bit more than two weeks that the U.S. has retaliated against the militants for what has been a growing number of attacks on bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria.

In a statement, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the strikes targeted sites near Abukama and Mayadin and were used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps as well as Iran-backed militias.

“The President has no higher priority than the safety of U.S. personnel, and he directed today’s action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests,” Austin said.

A U.S. official said one site also included weapons storage. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of a military operation.

The militant groups, many operating under the umbrella of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, have carried out nearly 50 attacks since Oct. 17 on bases housing U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria.

That was the day a powerful explosion rocked a Gaza hospital, killing hundreds and triggering protests in a number of Muslim nations. The Israeli military has relentlessly attacked Gaza in retaliation for the devastating Hamas rampage in southern Israel on Oct. 7. And a number of groups have vowed retaliation against the U.S. for backing Israel in the war against Hamas.

According to the Pentagon, about 56 U.S. personnel have been injured in the attacks in Syria and Iraq, but all have returned to duty. Their injuries are a combination of traumatic brain injury and other minor wounds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Michigan House considering repealing ‘ban on the ban’
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh suspended for rest of the regular season
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA High School Football Semifinal Pairings, Locations Announced
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries

Latest News

East Lansing Public Library welcomes international students and their families
East Lansing Public Library welcomes international students and their families
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a Republican...
Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott announces he is dropping out of the 2024 race
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) works the sidelines during the first half of an NFL...
Aaron Rodgers tells NBC he targets a mid-December return from torn Achilles tendon
Cleveland Browns place-kicker Dustin Hopkins kicks the game winning field goal against the...
5 NFL games end on game-winning field goals, most ever in one day
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin waits for the arrival of Croatian Defense Minister Mario...
5 US service members killed in military helicopter crash over the Mediterranean