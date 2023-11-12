Advertise With Us

People celebrate Veterans Day across the Lansing area

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Veterans gathered for a special breakfast to talk about their experiences in service as well as receiving recognition for their contributions.

The breakfast took place all morning at the Independence Village of East Lansing. At the event, one veteran who served in the US Navy told News 10 he would do it again if he could.

“I was a radioman in the Navy,” said Henry Schore. “Morse code kind of stuff back then, which they don’t have anymore, but it was an exciting adventure, and I really love my country and I’d do it again.”

The walls were full of photos featuring and honoring veterans.

Meanwhile, veterans were able to get a new pair of shoes if they visited Eagles in Lansing. Volunteers gathered to give away various pieces of clothing to veterans who stopped by.

