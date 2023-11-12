November 11, 2023- MHSAA Football Regional Final Highlights
Highlights, reaction and scores from the Mid-Michigan area.
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The bulk of the Mid-Michigan high school football teams played its Regional Final games on Friday. But three other area teams played for regional titles Saturday, including stops at Muskegon Oakridge, Constantine and Parma Western.
Final: North Muskegon 28, Pewamo-Westphalia 27
Final: Ovid-Elsie 38, Constantine 25
Final: Zeeland West 42, Parma Western 7
