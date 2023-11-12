Advertise With Us

November 11, 2023- MHSAA Football Regional Final Highlights

Highlights, reaction and scores from the Mid-Michigan area.
WILX Friday Night Frenzy
WILX Friday Night Frenzy(WILX)
By Joey Ellis
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The bulk of the Mid-Michigan high school football teams played its Regional Final games on Friday. But three other area teams played for regional titles Saturday, including stops at Muskegon Oakridge, Constantine and Parma Western.

Final: North Muskegon 28, Pewamo-Westphalia 27

Pewamo-Westphalia loses thriller in final seconds to North Muskegon

Final: Ovid-Elsie 38, Constantine 25

Ovid-Elsie upsets Constantine to reach second ever state semifinal

Final: Zeeland West 42, Parma Western 7

Parma Western's season comes to an end with 42-7 loss to Zeeland West

Latest News

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison, left, catches a touchdown over Michigan State defensive...
Marvin Harrison Jr. paces quick-strike Ohio State in 38-3 rout of Michigan State