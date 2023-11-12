Non-profit hangs up Christmas lights across Jackson County parks

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People are already preparing for the holidays in November, especially in a few parks in the Jackson area where one nonprofit is hanging Christmas lights.

People for the Parks and Trails gathered volunteers across multiple parks in the Jackson area to install holiday light displays.

The parks that were treated to new Christmas lights were:

Betsy Butterfield Park

Austin Blair Park

Elnora Moorman Plaza

Ganson Street Park

Kiwanis Park

The lights won’t be turned on just yet. They are scheduled to be turned on after Thanksgiving and will be on every night until January 2024.

