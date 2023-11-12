Advertise With Us

MIS lights up for ‘Nite Lites Christmas 5K Fun Run’ in Brooklyn

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan International Speedway was the place to be this weekend, with a great event to kick off the holiday season!

The Nite Lites Christmas Show allows runners and walkers to enjoy a 5K among the Christmas lights.

There are plenty of holiday scenes and animated lights to keep runners engaged.

Proceeds from the Nite Lites 5K go toward the Hanover Horton class of 2025.

