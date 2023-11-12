MHSAA High School Football Semifinal Pairings, Locations Announced
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Six Mid-Michigan area high school football teams have advanced to next week’s MHSAA high school football state semifinals.
Here are the semifinal pairings and game locations, with all games set to kick off Saturday at 1 p.m.
DIVISION 2
East Lansing (10-2) vs. Muskegon (10-2) at Greenville High School
Waterford Mott (10-2) vs. Warren De La Salle Collegiate (10-2) at Troy Athens High School
DIVISION 3
Detroit King (7-5) vs. Mason (12-0) at Chelsea High School
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (11-1) vs. Zeeland West (9-3) at Holland West Ottawa High School
DIVISION 4
Grand Rapids South Christian (9-3) vs. Portland (12-0) at Forest Hills Eastern High School
Goodrich (11-1) vs. Harper Woods (8-3) at Livonia Franklin High School
DIVISION 5
Corunna (12-0) vs. Flat Rock (9-3) at Ypsilanti Lincoln High School
Frankenmuth (11-1) vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-1) at Ithaca High School
DIVISION 6
Ovid-Elsie (8-4) vs. Almont (11-1) at Grand Blanc High School
Reed City (9-3) vs. Kingsley (10-2) at Cadillac High School
DIVISION 7
Menominee (10-2) vs. North Muskegon (12-0) at Gaylord High School
Millington (12-0) vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (11-1) at Lakeland High School - White Lake
