MHSAA High School Football Semifinal Pairings, Locations Announced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Six Mid-Michigan area high school football teams have advanced to next week’s MHSAA high school football state semifinals.

Here are the semifinal pairings and game locations, with all games set to kick off Saturday at 1 p.m.

DIVISION 2

East Lansing (10-2) vs. Muskegon (10-2) at Greenville High School

Waterford Mott (10-2) vs. Warren De La Salle Collegiate (10-2) at Troy Athens High School

DIVISION 3

Detroit King (7-5) vs. Mason (12-0) at Chelsea High School

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (11-1) vs. Zeeland West (9-3) at Holland West Ottawa High School

DIVISION 4

Grand Rapids South Christian (9-3) vs. Portland (12-0) at Forest Hills Eastern High School

Goodrich (11-1) vs. Harper Woods (8-3) at Livonia Franklin High School

DIVISION 5

Corunna (12-0) vs. Flat Rock (9-3) at Ypsilanti Lincoln High School

Frankenmuth (11-1) vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-1) at Ithaca High School

DIVISION 6

Ovid-Elsie (8-4) vs. Almont (11-1) at Grand Blanc High School

Reed City (9-3) vs. Kingsley (10-2) at Cadillac High School

DIVISION 7

Menominee (10-2) vs. North Muskegon (12-0) at Gaylord High School

Millington (12-0) vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (11-1) at Lakeland High School - White Lake

